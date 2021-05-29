State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $56.61 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Public Storage worth $56,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

