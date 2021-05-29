State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of State Street worth $43,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,165 shares of company stock worth $4,563,675. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.