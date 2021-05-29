State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

