SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $62,008.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.04 or 0.01007891 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

