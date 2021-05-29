Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 218,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,172,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.46. 1,494,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.