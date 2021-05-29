Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading Up 0.1%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL)’s share price were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 397,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 365,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.