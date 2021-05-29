Strike (STRK) Hits Market Cap of $116.30 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $40.19 or 0.00115520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $116.30 million and $723,514.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,607 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

