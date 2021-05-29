Summit X LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $256.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.44 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

