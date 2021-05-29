Summit X LLC Acquires 3,714 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period.

FDVV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.86. 62,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

