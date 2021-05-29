Summit X LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 765.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

