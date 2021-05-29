Summit X LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

