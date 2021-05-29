Summit X LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.