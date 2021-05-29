Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.09 on Friday, reaching $502.43. 536,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,944. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

