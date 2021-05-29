Summit X LLC Purchases 23,661 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $112.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.