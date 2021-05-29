Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SGY stock remained flat at $C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 598,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,155. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.31.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

