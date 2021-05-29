Swarm City 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $863.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $448,860.87 and $863.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

