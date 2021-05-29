Swingby (SWINGBY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $657,850.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $657,850.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,541,074 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars.

