Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $9.99. Synalloy shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 13,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

In other Synalloy news, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

