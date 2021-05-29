SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0349 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $52,034.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.66 or 0.01438668 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 142,862,206 coins and its circulating supply is 114,668,694 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

