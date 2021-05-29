Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.22

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Syscoin has a market cap of $134.57 million and $2.47 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00487853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 612,766,596 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.