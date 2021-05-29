TagCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,827.29 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,827.29 and approximately $29.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TagCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.58 or 1.00342940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000129 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

