Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 5,999 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Intel by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 315,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 248,638 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

