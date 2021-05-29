Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.73. 1,663,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,525. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

