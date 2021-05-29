Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $3.34 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

