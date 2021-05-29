Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 26,018 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,018 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

