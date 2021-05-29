Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

