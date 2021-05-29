Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCC remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Technology Solutions Company Profile

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

