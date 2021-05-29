Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCC remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
Technology Solutions Company Profile
