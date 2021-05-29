Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.17 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Telos has a total market cap of $83.17 million and $3.38 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 131.1% against the dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.