Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $452.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $625.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,071,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.75. Tesla has a 1 year low of $160.84 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

