Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.