The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 3,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

