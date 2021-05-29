The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

