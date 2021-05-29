The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.09

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.09 and traded as high as C$36.58. The North West shares last traded at C$36.31, with a volume of 73,320 shares traded.

NWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.09.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.4700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.