The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Singing Machine stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About The Singing Machine
