The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Singing Machine stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

