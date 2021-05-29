The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in May

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the April 29th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VRYYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,666. The Very Good Food has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. It offers burgers and bangers, as well as pepperoni, ribz, Taco Stuff'er, roast beast, steak, and stuffed beast products; and seasonal specialty and special order products, such as holiday ham and seitan bacon.

