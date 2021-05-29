Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Cap of $57,265.73

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $57,265.73 and $445.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.44 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

