Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.05). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The company has a market cap of £53.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

About Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

