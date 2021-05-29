THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 2% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $9.67 or 0.00028479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $181.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

