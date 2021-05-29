Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $36,285.88 and $20,836.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

