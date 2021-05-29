Thunder Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

