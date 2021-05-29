Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile
