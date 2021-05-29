Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Touchstone Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.