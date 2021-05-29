Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.52

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.52 and traded as high as $29.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 2,808 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

