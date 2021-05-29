Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Up 0.1%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 7,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.