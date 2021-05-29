TrueDeck (TDP) Hits Market Cap of $244,254.65

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $244,254.65 and $17,730.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.