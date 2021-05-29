TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.