TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TUIFY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUIFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

