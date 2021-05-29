Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,046.64

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,046.64 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,034 ($26.57). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,060 ($26.91), with a volume of 48,185 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,365.63 ($30.91).

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,036.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,046.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

