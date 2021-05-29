UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $732.38 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, UMA has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for $12.05 or 0.00035127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $732.38 million and $21.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,693,352 coins and its circulating supply is 60,760,700 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

