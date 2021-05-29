Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.11

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Unido EP has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $181,398.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

