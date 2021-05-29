Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $9.13 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00026388 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $36.78 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00267540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00050465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

